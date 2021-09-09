Wealth Architects LLC Invests $207,000 in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 435 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,235,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,408,693,000 after acquiring an additional 278,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,644,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,432 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,271,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,899,533,000 after buying an additional 240,694 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,758,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,206,377,000 after buying an additional 30,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Broadcom by 13.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,548,477,000 after buying an additional 400,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

AVGO opened at $494.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $482.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $470.23. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $343.48 and a 12-month high of $507.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $202.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.52.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

