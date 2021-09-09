Wealth Architects LLC Boosts Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.3% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 25.9% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 254,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,362,000 after purchasing an additional 52,386 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $48,439,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 447,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,356,000 after buying an additional 20,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $782,295.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,956,008.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $677,672.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,139,113.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,310 shares of company stock valued at $10,487,148. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $122.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $76.51 billion, a PE ratio of 52.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $70.92 and a 12-month high of $123.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.