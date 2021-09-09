Wealth Architects LLC Acquires Shares of 486 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 486 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $568,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 245,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,778,000 after acquiring an additional 39,441 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.55.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total transaction of $17,776,615.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,819.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,112 shares of company stock valued at $34,124,588. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $567.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.94. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $295.37 and a 52-week high of $582.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $531.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $458.42. The stock has a market cap of $155.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 31.22%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

