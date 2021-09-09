Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.32), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSE:WDH opened at $3.54 on Thursday. Waterdrop has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.62.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Waterdrop stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,147,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,399,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of Waterdrop as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WDH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waterdrop in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Waterdrop in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.80 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Waterdrop in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, CLSA began coverage on Waterdrop in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Waterdrop

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

