Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.32), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of WDH stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,774. Waterdrop has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $11.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.62.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.80 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Waterdrop stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,147,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,399,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of Waterdrop as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Waterdrop Company Profile

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

