Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.32), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE:WDH opened at $3.54 on Thursday. Waterdrop has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $11.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.62.

WDH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Waterdrop in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.80 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waterdrop in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Waterdrop stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,147,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,399,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of Waterdrop at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Waterdrop

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

