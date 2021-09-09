Warburg Research Analysts Give Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) a €90.00 Price Target

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) received a €90.00 ($105.88) target price from research analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €83.07 ($97.73).

Shares of SAX stock opened at €67.55 ($79.47) on Tuesday. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €59.60 ($70.12) and a 52-week high of €82.50 ($97.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.56, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €67.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €69.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.61.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

