Wanchain Hits Market Capitalization of $192.47 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $192.47 million and approximately $10.95 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00002141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00091443 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00023225 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $207.48 or 0.00446760 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00048003 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00014353 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,330.01 or 0.02863855 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 193,590,269 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.