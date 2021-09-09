Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,574 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 31.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,316 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 69.8% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $489,000. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total value of $184,299,030.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at $435,307,049.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $38,441,871.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,871,076 shares of company stock valued at $3,345,155,817. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $147.46 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $411.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.10.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Citigroup upped their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.59.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.