W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 615,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,152 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $45,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

WRB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

NYSE WRB traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $74.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $58.84 and a 12-month high of $82.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.96.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 22.41%.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

