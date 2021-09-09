Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Vistry Group (LON:VTY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 1,530 ($19.99) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,510 ($19.73) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Vistry Group to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 807 ($10.54) to GBX 1,267 ($16.55) in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Vistry Group to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 945 ($12.35) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,307 ($17.08).

Get Vistry Group alerts:

LON:VTY opened at GBX 1,159.50 ($15.15) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.50. Vistry Group has a one year low of GBX 519 ($6.78) and a one year high of GBX 1,351 ($17.65). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,201.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,177.98. The stock has a market cap of £2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41.

In other Vistry Group news, insider Ashley Steel acquired 552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,259 ($16.45) per share, with a total value of £6,949.68 ($9,079.80). Insiders have bought a total of 577 shares of company stock worth $725,070 over the last quarter.

About Vistry Group

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.