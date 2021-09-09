Vista Capital Partners Inc. Buys New Shares in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2021

Vista Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $501,259,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $309,915,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,942,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,226,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,765,000.

NYSEARCA DFAT traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.50. 693,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,301. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.33. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $41.29 and a 1 year high of $46.49.

