VideoCoin Trading Up 15.1% This Week (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded up 29.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. In the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. One VideoCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001317 BTC on exchanges. VideoCoin has a total market cap of $96.22 million and approximately $359,140.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Phoenixchain (PCN) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00022382 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00018872 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VideoCoin (CRYPTO:VID) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,939,646 coins. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

VideoCoin Coin Trading

