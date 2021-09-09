Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.83 Million Stock Holdings in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,655 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Preferred Bank worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFBC. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the first quarter worth $206,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $383,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 24.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 23.9% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Preferred Bank by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $62.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $936.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.70 and its 200-day moving average is $63.74. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). Preferred Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 15.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

