Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 70,379 Shares of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 332,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,379 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Del Taco Restaurants were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,308,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,114,000 after acquiring an additional 247,918 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 994,767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after buying an additional 42,157 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 798,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after buying an additional 268,434 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 646,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 19,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 621,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 51,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TACO opened at $8.67 on Thursday. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.23 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average of $9.94. The stock has a market cap of $315.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.04.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $124.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.79 million. Research analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several brokerages have commented on TACO. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

