Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 282 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,012 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 37.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 15.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.44, for a total value of $345,372.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,734,497.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.45, for a total transaction of $6,926,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 58,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,121,492.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,621 shares of company stock worth $17,161,816. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TYL opened at $482.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 129.79 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.58 and a 1-year high of $498.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $480.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $444.81.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TYL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $517.95.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

