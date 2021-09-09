Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Lowers Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 58.6% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 8.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 28.8% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras acquired 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MELI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,927.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,906.14 on Thursday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $959.87 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The company has a market cap of $94.76 billion, a PE ratio of -38,122.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,703.52 and its 200 day moving average is $1,561.18.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business’s revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

