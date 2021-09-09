Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $976,000 in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 31,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,012,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,128,000 after buying an additional 2,504,409 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in VICI Properties by 187.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,059,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,970,000 after purchasing an additional 28,063,460 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 38.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,082,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890,983 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 12.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,284,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in VICI Properties by 9.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,884,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,897,000 after purchasing an additional 759,936 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $31.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.40.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.49%.

VICI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.17.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

