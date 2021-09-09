Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 15.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PXD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,825 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $182,676,000 after purchasing an additional 14,972 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 98.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 593 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 111.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 43.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,239 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,357 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Scotiabank raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.57.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $145.30 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $175.37. The firm has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a PE ratio of 107.63, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.59.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s revenue was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 368.29%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

