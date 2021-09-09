Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.11 Million Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 4.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,237,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,388,000 after buying an additional 194,568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,355,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,271,000 after purchasing an additional 95,364 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 131.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,189,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,318,000 after purchasing an additional 676,212 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 11.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,067,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,178,000 after purchasing an additional 113,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its position in M&T Bank by 0.8% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,065,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,605,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $137.26 on Thursday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $88.48 and a 1 year high of $168.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.91%.

MTB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.76.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

