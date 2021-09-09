Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,295 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 38.2% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,451,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,082,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,202 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 410.0% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $313,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,956 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 38.7% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,333,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $567,339,000 after purchasing an additional 651,510 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 454.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 703,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $171,078,000 after purchasing an additional 576,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,774,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $917,753,000 after purchasing an additional 532,999 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $262.88 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $219.50 and a 1-year high of $267.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $249.83 and a 200 day moving average of $246.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

In related news, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $69,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.33.

Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

