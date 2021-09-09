Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 734 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 24,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Apexium Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $128.82 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $123.51 and a one year high of $130.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.03 and its 200-day moving average is $127.43.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

