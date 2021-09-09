Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.96-1.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of prior $1.12-1.18.Vertiv also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.17-0.20 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.88.

Shares of VRT opened at $25.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 89.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.44. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $16.29 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 71.45%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vertiv stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 77,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

