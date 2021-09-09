Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Shares Down 4.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)’s share price dropped 4.2% on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $30.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vertiv traded as low as $24.89 and last traded at $24.90. Approximately 130,895 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,177,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.99.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Vertiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Vertiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Vertiv by 172.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vertiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.44 and its 200 day moving average is $24.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 71.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

