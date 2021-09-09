Verso (VSO) Market Cap Tops $4.57 Million

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One Verso coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0997 or 0.00000218 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verso has a total market cap of $4.57 million and approximately $133,205.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Verso has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00061366 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.29 or 0.00129576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.85 or 0.00187633 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,368.33 or 0.07361850 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,846.72 or 1.00202966 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.29 or 0.00756858 BTC.

Verso Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

