Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.870-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $464 million-$466 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $459.94 million.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.570-$3.570 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on VEEV. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $344.11.

NYSE:VEEV traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $306.11. The stock had a trading volume of 23,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,581. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a PE ratio of 121.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $235.74 and a 12 month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total value of $1,137,478.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total transaction of $127,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,892.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,340 shares of company stock worth $5,190,108. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

