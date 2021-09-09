Vectors Research Management LLC Takes $36,000 Position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 694.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRNS shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist boosted their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.91.

MRNS stock opened at $12.07 on Thursday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $443.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.44.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.03. On average, analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.