Vectors Research Management LLC Purchases 206 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 200.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 11.4% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the first quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 8.3% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHW opened at $296.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $292.68 and a 200 day moving average of $276.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $218.06 and a 52-week high of $310.43.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

In other news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $2,380,074.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,712.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 2,589 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.33, for a total transaction of $793,088.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,448,969.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 213,903 shares of company stock worth $62,244,621. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.85.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

