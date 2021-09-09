Vectors Research Management LLC Has $505,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Vectors Research Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 49.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,528,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,307,000 after purchasing an additional 194,617 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,744,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,255,000 after buying an additional 128,207 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,743,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,763,000 after buying an additional 78,945 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,221,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,521,000 after buying an additional 820,378 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,760,000 after acquiring an additional 242,056 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $225.24 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $146.88 and a twelve month high of $229.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.42.

