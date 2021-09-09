Vectors Research Management LLC Acquires 458 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,435 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 70,412 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after buying an additional 46,438 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 120,147 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 27,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.4% during the second quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 4,562 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105,785 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $54.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.61. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $227.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.83.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,521.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,186 shares of company stock worth $956,254. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

