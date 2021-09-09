Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Vista Capital Partners Inc.

Vista Capital Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $68,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $415.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,913,807. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $405.69 and its 200 day moving average is $386.39. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $295.04 and a 1-year high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

