Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% in the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $226.59. The company had a trading volume of 615 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,698. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $146.88 and a twelve month high of $229.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.42.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.