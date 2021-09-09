Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Position Decreased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $82.14 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.99 and a 52 week high of $83.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.25.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.