Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Boosted by Mycio Wealth Partners LLC

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 2.5% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $161.94. 38,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,117. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.14 and a fifty-two week high of $163.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.70.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

