Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up to $47.89

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.89, but opened at $52.94. Valneva shares last traded at $53.30, with a volume of 490 shares changing hands.

VALN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Valneva in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Valneva in a research report on Monday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Valneva in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valneva in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Get Valneva alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.98 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valneva SE will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VALN. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valneva during the second quarter worth $5,138,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Valneva during the second quarter worth $1,486,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Valneva during the second quarter worth $659,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Valneva during the second quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Valneva during the second quarter worth $203,000.

About Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.