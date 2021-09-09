Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $17.52 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 127,913 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 30.7% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 333,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,729,000 after acquiring an additional 78,277 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,378 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC bought a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 2.5% in the first quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 79,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $155.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.49 and its 200 day moving average is $134.32. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.10 and a 12 month high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.77.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.