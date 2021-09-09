Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.45

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.45 and last traded at $13.58, with a volume of 69009 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.01.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day moving average is $16.01.

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

