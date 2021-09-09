US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in US Foods were worth $17,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in US Foods by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,641,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,545,000 after purchasing an additional 448,907 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in US Foods by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,555,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,344 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in US Foods by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,022,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,608,000 after purchasing an additional 259,807 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,269,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,706 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,749,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,063,000 after acquiring an additional 957,875 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on USFD shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on US Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.64.

US Foods stock opened at $32.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.07. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.82 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.77 and a beta of 1.82.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. US Foods had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

