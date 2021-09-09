US Bancorp DE Reduces Holdings in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,127 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.10% of Harsco worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harsco by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,912,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,450,000 after buying an additional 904,895 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harsco by 30.2% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,817,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,175,000 after buying an additional 421,329 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Harsco in the first quarter valued at about $6,688,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Harsco by 73.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 902,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,485,000 after purchasing an additional 381,137 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Harsco by 14.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,912,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,634,000 after purchasing an additional 356,957 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harsco alerts:

HSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Harsco in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

HSC stock opened at $17.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day moving average of $19.51. Harsco Co. has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $23.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -596.00, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.06.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harsco Profile

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.