US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Ingredion by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Ingredion by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in Ingredion by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its position in Ingredion by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in Ingredion by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 46,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $87.50 on Thursday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.71 and a 12 month high of $98.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.07.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.46. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

