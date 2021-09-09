US Bancorp DE Increases Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 516.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 641.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NeoGenomics stock opened at $50.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.18 and a twelve month high of $61.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 89.23 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark lifted their price target on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.28.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

