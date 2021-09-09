US Bancorp DE Has $1.45 Million Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,708 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,264,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,701,000 after buying an additional 74,534 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,775,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. 48.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

TD stock opened at $65.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $118.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $42.90 and a fifty-two week high of $73.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.14 and a 200-day moving average of $67.81.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 31.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.91%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.