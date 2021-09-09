US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,256 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 310.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total transaction of $401,404.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,692,485.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 11,364 shares of company stock worth $1,587,125 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLE opened at $144.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.03. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $94.01 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.94 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.18%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALLE shares. Barclays set a $138.67 price objective on Allegion and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.95.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

