Urus Price Down 15.9% This Week (URUS)

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Urus coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Urus has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. Urus has a market cap of $2.82 million and $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Urus Coin Profile

URUS is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Urus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Urus using one of the exchanges listed above.

