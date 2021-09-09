Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 6.79%.

Shares of NYSE:UBP opened at $15.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average is $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $17.24. The company has a market capitalization of $637.66 million, a PE ratio of 60.89 and a beta of 1.14.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

