UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,609 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 2.2% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $28,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,137,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $795,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,868 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,032,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,094 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 185.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178,666 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $438,545,000 after acquiring an additional 765,729 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,424,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,944,677 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,467,697,000 after acquiring an additional 522,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,438 shares of company stock worth $41,902,034. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $415.64. The company had a trading volume of 49,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,351. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $415.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $395.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $289.64 and a 52-week high of $431.36. The stock has a market cap of $391.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNH. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.57.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

