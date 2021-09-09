United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Receives $220.78 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $220.78.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UTHR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $1,265,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,937,316.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $548,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wexford Capital LP increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 33.3% in the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 378,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,247,000 after acquiring an additional 27,724 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 12,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 34.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $2,258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTHR traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $209.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,682. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.44. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $98.37 and a one year high of $216.90.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.54 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. Analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

