United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNFI. Zacks Investment Research raised United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Northcoast Research raised United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

United Natural Foods stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.56. 348,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,734. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.79. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.58.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter Roy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $292,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 103,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 49,319 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the second quarter worth $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 11.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the second quarter worth $733,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in United Natural Foods by 28.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,203,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,497,000 after buying an additional 268,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

