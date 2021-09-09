United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Sees Large Volume Increase

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 154,522 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 7,124,279 shares.The stock last traded at $12.12 and had previously closed at $12.50.

UMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.40 to $7.30 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.65.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.06.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 18.21%. On average, analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2854 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMC. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 206.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Company Profile (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

