United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Sees Large Volume Increase

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 154,522 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 7,124,279 shares.The stock last traded at $12.12 and had previously closed at $12.50.
UMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.40 to $7.30 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.65.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.06.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2854 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.38%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMC. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 206.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
United Microelectronics Company Profile (NYSE:UMC)
United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.
