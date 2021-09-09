Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:UNIR) Trading Down 29.9%

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIR)’s share price traded down 29.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.01. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.31.

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:UNIR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.75 million during the quarter. Uniroyal Global Engineered Products had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 0.01%.

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of vinyl coated fabrics. The firm specializes in branded coated fabrics, automotive and transportation interior as well as calendered sheeting. It operates through the following brands: Naugahyde, BeautyGard, Flameblocker, Spirit Millennium, Ambla, Amblon, Velbex, Cirroflex, Plastolene and Vynide.

